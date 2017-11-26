The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 | Last Update : 09:22 PM IST

India, All India

Countering Cong's meme on PM, BJP leaders sip tea with people during 'Mann Ki Baat'

PTI
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 7:53 pm IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 7:55 pm IST

The BJP organised 'Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath', at all the 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats.

BJP president Shah listened to the programme at a tea stall in the city's Muslim-dominated Dariyapur area in the presence of hundreds of locals and party workers. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)
 BJP president Shah listened to the programme at a tea stall in the city's Muslim-dominated Dariyapur area in the presence of hundreds of locals and party workers. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)

Ahmedabad: Seeking to counter a Congress' meme mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past, BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley, on Sunday tuned in to his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' while having tea with people across poll-bound Gujarat.

The BJP organised 'Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath', at all the 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats.

BJP president Shah listened to the programme at a tea stall in the city's Muslim-dominated Dariyapur area in the presence of hundreds of locals and party workers.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was present at a booth in Adajan area of Surat-West Assembly constituency, said a party release.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani listened to Modi's monthly programme while having tea at Mora village in Panchmahal district, while Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was present at a booth in his constituency in Mehsana.

The other party leaders who joined the programme at various places included Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Uma Bharti, Smriti Irani, Jual Oram and Parshottam Rupala, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and several state ministers, MLAs and some MPs.

Irani, who was in Junagadh to take part in the party's event, told the media that the people of Gujarat will "teach a stern lesson to Congress in this Assembly election for having an anti-poor and anti-Gujarat mindset."

The event was organised ahead of Modi's tour of Gujarat on November 27 and 29 during which he will address eight rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat, where polling will be held on December 9.

The official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress' online magazine "Yuva Desh" had last week kicked up a row by mocking Modi's "chaiwala" past and English speaking skills through a photograph.

Soon after the controversy, the Youth Congress had tendered an apology and removed the controversial tweet.

Chief minister Rupani had dubbed the tweet as "blatantly classist and anti-poor".

Earlier, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had, ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, said Modi would never become the prime minister, and that if he wanted, the party can give him a place at its convention to sell tea.

The BJP had leveraged the remark to launch its then prime ministerial candidate Modi's famous 'chai pe charcha' sessions, to connect with voters around the country.

Tags: mann ki baat, tea, amit shah, narendra modi, congress' meme
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese cosmetics brand apologises for sign barring Chinese people at retail shop

2

Hong Kong Super Series: Tai Tzu Ying beats PV Sindhu in finals

3

Scientists develop world's first AI politician

4

'Beyhad' actor Piyush Sahdev arrested after woman files complaint; sister Meher Vij reacts

5

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham