The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, All India

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s snide ‘hugplomacy fail’ remark

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 1:52 am IST

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday termed the release of Saeed as a “hugplomacy failure” of PM Modi.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On Saturday, minutes after Rahul Gandhi termed the release of Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed’s release a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “hugplomacy,” the BJP hit back by calling the Congress scion a “known sympathiser of LeT”, and asking if he had “congratulated” the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks yet.

“Rahul Baba, aadatein nahin badalti hain (Rahul Baba, habits don’t change). For once, stand with the country & not with terrorists as is your habit. You are a known sympathiser of LeT. WikiLeaks & Ishtar Jahan case cover-up exposed your links. BTW, have you congratulated your ‘Hafeez Saheb’ on his release yet? @officeofrg,” tweeted G.V.L Narasimha Rap, the party’s national spokesperson.

The BJP also asserted that unlike the UPA, the Modi government has “succeeded in isolating and cornering Pakistan as Terroristan, not just in the region but globally and in all international fora.”

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday termed the release of Saeed as a “hugplomacy failure” of PM Modi.

Amid a busy schedule of campaigning in Gujarat, where many feel that the BJP is facing its toughest elections in years, Mr Gandhi tweeted, “Narendrabhai, baat nahin bani (Narendrabhai, it did not work). Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail”.

He signed off the tweet with “more hugs urgently needed” and uploaded a news clipping of the US Congress passing a bill delinking Haqqani network from the LeT.

Earlier this month, the US passed a bill that requires Pakistan — if it wants to continue receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in military funding — to work with the Afghan and American forces to destroy the Haqqani network but left out LeT.  

Mr Gandhi’s tweet came a day after Saeed, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba chief, was released from house arrest after Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.

“Hugplomacy” was a snide reference to Mr Modi’s “bearhug” with US President Donald Trump when the two had met in June this year.

Earlier too Mr Gandhi had taken a similar dig at Mr Modi when the US President had tweeted about developing a “much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders.” The Congress vice-president had then tweeted, “Modi ji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug.”

After Mr Gandhi’s tweet on “Hugplomacy,” the BJP not only attacked him for being a sympathiser of LeT, but also accused the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government of treating Pakistan as “a victim state and letting it off lightly.”

Along with his tweet, BJP national spokesperson uploaded a news clipping of a whistleblower website reporting Mr Gandhi’s conversation with the then US ambassador.

“Here is proof that Rahul Gandhi is an apologist for LeT and is the architect of ‘Hindu Terror’, ‘Saffron terror’, ‘Hafiz Saheb’, ‘Osamaji’ — terms mouthed by Sushil Kumar Shinde and P. Chidambaram and Digvijay Singh... Was it not on Family’s orders that P. Chidambaram changed affidavits giving a clean chit to LeT operative Ishrat Jahan killed in assassination bid on Narendra Modi... What was Congress’ motive in bailing out LeT, Ishrat, ignoring NSA? Rahul, speak up!” he tweeted.

Mr Rao also accused the Congress leadership of “repeatedly” betraying the country by “pandering to anti-India elements.”

“The manner in which they questioned surgical strikes against the terror launch pads across the LoC and the utterly disgraceful attacks against the Army chief as a ‘street thug’ and Rahul Gandhi joining the groups shouting ‘Bharat ki barbaadi’ slogans are symptomatic of Congress Party’s support for anti-India sentiments,” said the BJP spokesperson. He added that statements of Congress leaders eulogising and praising militant Burhan Wani and their solidarity with separatists clearly “show their sympathies for pro-Pakistan elements.”

“Congress ka Haath, Aatankivadiyon ke Saath” is a more appropriate slogan for the Opposition party,” the BJP leader added.

Tags: hafiz saeed, haqqani network, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

2

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

3

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

4

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

5

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham