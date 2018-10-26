The Asian Age | News



Self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj booked by CBI for rape, unnatural sex

Published : Oct 26, 2018, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 5:31 pm IST

The agency had taken over investigation in case on instructions of Delhi High Court, CBI officials said.

On a complaint by a woman disciple, a case of rape and unnatural sex was filed against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in South Delhi.
 On a complaint by a woman disciple, a case of rape and unnatural sex was filed against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in South Delhi.

New Delhi: The CBI has booked self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj, who runs a temple in South Delhi, for allegedly raping and having unnatural sex with an inmate of his ashram, officials said on Friday.

The agency had taken over the investigation in the case on the instructions of the Delhi High Court, they said.

On a complaint by a woman disciple, a case of rape and unnatural sex was filed against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in South Delhi.

On June 22, the police had questioned Daati Maharaj also known as Daati Madanlal, who was charged with rape of a disciple at his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The accused had claimed he was being framed in the case.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao had allowed the complainant woman's plea to transfer the matter to the CBI, saying the manner in which the Delhi police carried out the probe "casts a shadow on the investigation".

It is possibly the first case registered by the agency after a midnight drama in which its Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested of all powers by the government on the recommendation of Central Vigilance Commission.

