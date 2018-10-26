The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 26, 2018 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi set to visit Japan October 28-29

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 2:11 am IST

India and Japan are already working together on a project in Sri Lanka and hope to work together similarly in third countries in Asia and Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India will begin negotiations on a defence logistics pact with Japan during a two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 28 and 29. The move is significant in the backdrop of growing Chinese military assertiveness in Asia. In another obvious joint move to counter Beijing’s economic muscle, New Delhi and Tokyo will also discuss partnerships with third countries to support infrastructure projects there. India and Japan are already working together on a project in Sri Lanka and hope to work together similarly in third countries in Asia and Africa.

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale also significantly said the “geo-strategic” component of the Indo-Pacific region is expected to figure during talks between PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. With the strong personal rapport between the two leaders, the Japanese PM, in a special gesture, will host a private dinner at his holiday home at Yamanashi Prefecture near Mount Fuji for PM Modi.

The Indo-Japanese cooperation in joint infrastructure and connectivity projects in third countries in Asia and Africa comes in the wake of India’s refusal to sign up for China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) since one of the BRI’s flagship projects passed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the proposed logistics pact — the Acquisitions and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) — will provide Navies of the two countries access to each other’s bases. This will be crucial, given the already close tri-services cooperation between the two countries. Japan is already a participant in the trilateral naval Malabar exercise with India and the US. There is also likely to be bilateral cooperation for research and development in areas of cutting-edge technology such as unmanned ground vehicles. Foreign secretary Gokhale told reporters on Thursday that there is “growing focus on the strategic partnership between the two countries”.

When asked why India and Japan could not team up with China instead on connectivity projects in other countries, he said “the door had not been shut” but pointed to the principle of participation in projects that respect national sovereignty, a veiled reference to India’s objections to the Chinese BRI.

PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart are also expected to discuss the progress on bilateral cooperation projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project and the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. PM Modi may also seek Japanese expertise on India’s Ayushman Bharat medicare project.

Tags: narendra modi, vijay gokhale
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham