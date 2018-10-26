The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 26, 2018

India, All India

J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Sopore

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 9:55 am IST

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora in Dangiwacha this morning, which turned into an encounter.

Deferred visuals: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Deferred visuals: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora village of Dangiwacha town in the north Kashmir district this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated. 

The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited. 

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

