Governors are acting like 'new Viceroys' of India: P Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Oct 26, 2018

"Governor Malik is probably a votary of 'partyless democracy' or 'no democracy' at all," Chidambaram said.

 P Chidambaram took a dig at Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, for his reported remarks that political parties have no right to talk about India-Pakistan dialogue, saying the country's governors are the new viceroys. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for his reported remarks that political parties have no right to talk about India-Pakistan dialogue, saying the country's governors are the new viceroys.

In a series of tweets, the former finance and home minister referred to the Jammu and Kashmir governor's reported criticism of the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party for their alleged frequent reference to Pakistan's role in resolving the Kashmir issue. 

"J&K Governor says political parties have no right to talk about India-Pakistan talks. He is probably a votary of 'partyless democracy' or 'no democracy' at all," he said. 

In a sarcastic comment, Chidambaram said, "We were told that the last viceroy was Lord Mountbatten. Wrong. Appointed Governors and Lieutenant Governors are the new Viceroys". 

 

Governor Malik, referring to the National Conference and the PDP, said in Srinagar on Wednesday, "These [political parties] have no right to talk about India-Pakistan peace talks. It is between governments of the two nations, as being neighbours makes it obvious that talks will happen for sure. But political parties bringing up the issue of Pakistan into dialogue process was neither acceptable to us then, nor will it be now." 

