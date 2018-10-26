The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 26, 2018 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

India, All India

Four IB men caught outside Alok Verma’s home, quizzed

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 1:38 am IST

Alok Kumar Verma was stripped of his powers by Centre and sent on leave on Wednesday .

Alok Verma (Photo: PTI)
 Alok Verma (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Four men belonging to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were caught outside the official residence of CBI director (sent on leave by the government).

Alok Kumar Verma, a 1979 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer, was stripped of his powers by the central government and sent on leave on Wednesday.

While officials of the Union home ministry said the four men were on ‘routine, covert’ duties in the high security area outside Verma’s 2 Janpath residence. Sources further said all four men were taken away by police and questioned. The IB is entrusted with the responsibility of collecting intelligence on situations that may affect public order and internal security.

Among other things, its units are ‘routinely’ depl-oyed in ‘sensitive areas’, said a senior home ministry official. At times, this is done in association with local law enforcement agencies, and at other times, a surprise element is built in, he added. This also enables law enforcement agencies to respond immediately to developing situations.

Meanwhile, top CBI officers Verma and Asthana, who have been divested of their powers, continue to be the director and special director of the agency respectively, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said on Thursday.

M. Nageswar Rao is only an interim arrangement until CVC decides on its probe involving both, he added.

Mr Verma has approached the Supreme Court seeking quashing of a late night government order of October 23 which divested him and his bete noire Asthana of their powers and Rao was handed over his duties and functions.

In an unprecedented development in the CBI's 55-year-history, both have been sent were sent on leave. The Centre had taken the decision following a recommendation from anti-corruption watchdog CVC, which unanimously felt that Verma was creating "wilful obstruction" in functioning of the Commission which was looking into complaints of Asthana against the CBI director"

After the mid-night drama which benched him, Verma approached the Supreme Cort contending that divestment of his powers "overnight" amounts to interference in the independence of the agency. "M Nageswar Rao is looking after duties and functions of the Director in the interim period till the time CVC looks into allegations and counter allegations," the CBI spokesperson said. The petition of Verma and NGO Common Cause, represented by senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, against the decision of the Centre to divest him of his powers is coming before the Supreme Court Friday.

However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said forcing CBI director Alok Verma to go on indefinite leave was 'an illegal act' and alleged that it was done as the government panicked over the possibility of him investigating the Rafale jet deal.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that Verma's removal was an "insult" to the Constitution, the chief justice of India and the leader of the opposition. The move was "illegal", the Congress chief said. The Congress will hold protests outside all CBI offices across the country on Friday, demanding reinstatement of its ousted director Alok Verma and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "destroying the image of the premier investigating agency". In a letter to all Congress general secretaries, state unit chiefs, legislature party leaders, AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot has asked them to hold demonstrations against the BJP government outside all CBI offices across the country.

Tags: intelligence bureau, alok kumar verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham