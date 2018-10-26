The Asian Age | News

8 killed, 3 injured in blast at firecracker factory in UP’s Budaun

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 6:01 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 7:26 pm IST

Firefighters reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Badaun: At least eight people died and three others severely injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Firefighters and excavators rushed to the spot for rescue operations. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital and their condition is reportedly serious.

"At around 4.00 pm, there was an explosion in a licensed firecracker factory in Rasulpur village under Civil Lines police station," Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Seven persons died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The explosion was so strong that people sitting in an adjacent cycle shop and some passersby were also injured. "Two passersby were among those killed," the SSP said.

The deceased have been identified as Guddu Sharma (23), Sher Singh (55), Ramesh (30), Sanju (34), Pannalal (41), Yameen (42) and Satish (24). The identity of one is yet to be ascertained.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the explosion and ordered district magistrate of Badaun to take all necessary action.

He has also asked them to provide relief to the injured, reports said.

