The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:02 PM IST

India, All India

22-yr-old soldier killed as protesters hurl stones at Army convoy in J&K

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 7:04 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 7:13 pm IST

Rajendra Singh was part of Quick Reaction Team which was providing security cover to BRO convoy on Thursday.

22-year-old Rajendra Singh was provided immediate medical assistance and taken to 92 Base Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 22-year-old Rajendra Singh was provided immediate medical assistance and taken to 92 Base Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: A soldier was killed after protesters hurled stones at an Army convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The Army soldier, identified as Rajendra Singh, was part of a Quick Reaction Team which was providing security cover to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy on Thursday.

“At around 1800 hrs, when the convoy was passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction near NH-44, few youths hurled stones at the vehicle and Singh was injured after being hit by a stone directly on the head," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

22-year-old Singh was provided immediate medical assistance and taken to 92 Base Hospital where the soldier succumbed to injuries.

Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Badena village, had joined the Army in 2016 and is survived by his parents.

Singh was among the three jawans killed in separate incidents, including anti-militancy operations, in Kashmir valley. The Army official said that the mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

The other two soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Brajesh Kumar and Sepoy Ngamsiamliana.

Brajesh Kumar, 32, sustained splinter injuries during a fierce operation against militants in Baramulla district's Sopore area on Friday. A native of Himachal Pradesh's Nanawin village, Kumar had joined the Army in 2004. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Ngamsiamliana was killed on Thursday during an attack on an Army camp in Luragam village of Tral in Pulwama district. He hailed from village Rengtekawn in Mizoram and had joined the Army in 2013. He is survived by his parents.

Tags: soldier killed, stone pelting, anantnag bypass, kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

2

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh from 'Zero' joins Twitter!

3

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

4

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

5

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham