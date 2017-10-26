The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 26, 2017 | Last Update : 06:18 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath at Taj Mahal today amid controversy

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2017, 6:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2017, 6:14 am IST

Yogi will also run a mega cleanliness campaign along with 500 BJP activists and social workers around the west gate of Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahal (Photo: PTI)
 Taj Mahal (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Taj Mahal on Thursday against the backdrop of various controversial statements made by some BJP leaders and ministers regarding the status of the 17th century monument in India’s culture.

Mr Adityanath will be the first BJP CM of UP to visit the monument of love.

According to his programme, Mr Adityanath will stay for half an hour at the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal and visit the Shah Jahan park nearby.

The chief minister will inspect various places along the way, inside and outside the monument. He will also lay foundation for the development of a tourist pathway from Taj Mahal to Agra Fort.

He will also run a mega cleanliness campaign along with 500 BJP activists and social workers around the west gate of Taj Mahal. The chief minister has already declared that the state government will spend Rs 370 crore on development plans aimed at promoting tourism in the city of Taj.

Along with the visit to Taj Mahal, Adityanath will inaugurate various development projects in Agra, an official spokesman said here on Wednesday.

“During his tour of Agra.., the chief minister will be visiting all the places inside Taj Mahal,” principal secretary, tourism, Awanish Awasthi said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, taj mahal, shah jahan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

200 passengers on spanish flight recieve free Samsung Galaxy Note 8

2

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

3

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

4

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Dhawan, Karthik fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

5

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham