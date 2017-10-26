The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 26, 2017 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

India, All India

Will join hands with Congress in Gujarat Assembly poll: Sharad Yadav

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2017, 10:18 am IST

Sharad Yadav spoke to Rahul Gandhi on tie-up and suggested that 'division' among opposition parties is 'minimised as much as possible'.

Sharad Yadav said he has spoken to Rahul Gandhi on the tie-up and suggested to him that alliances should be built in such a manner that 'division' among opposition parties is 'minimised as much as possible
 Sharad Yadav said he has spoken to Rahul Gandhi on the tie-up and suggested to him that alliances should be built in such a manner that 'division' among opposition parties is 'minimised as much as possible". (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The breakaway faction of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) will contest the Gujarat assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, its leader Sharad Yadav said on Wednesday as he pitched for a "minimum division" among opposition parties as they take on the ruling BJP there.

Yadav said he has spoken to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on the tie-up and suggested to him the alliances should be built in such a manner that "division" among opposition parties is "minimised as much as possible".

To underline how a united opposition could take on the ruling party effectively, Yadav said the BJP could secure "only 31 per cent" votes as against 69 per cent bagged by opposition in the 2014 general elections.

The Election Commission earlier on Wednesday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat, which has seen over two decades of BJP-rule. The election will be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14, while votes will be counted on December 18.

"We have already said it...we have already talked about alliance with the Congress. All efforts are being made to ensure that people remain united," Yadav told reporters at his residence in New Delhi.

Asked whether the parties would take Sharad Pawar-led NCP along as they take on the BJP, Yadav said it is the Congress which is in the "driving seat" in Gujarat and it has to decide who should be its alliance partners there.

"What we have discussed with Rahulji is that division is minimised as much as possible," he added.

To a question whether the JD (U) group led by him and the Congress have discussed seat-sharing for the polls, Yadav said there has been no deliberation on the issue till now.

"That will be discussed by our unit there and the Congress," he added.

He also said the Election Commission not declaring the schedule for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls simultaneously - the dates for election in the hill state were declared on October 12 - has dented the image of the poll panel.

Tags: sharad yadav, janata dal (united), congress, rahul gandhi, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

200 passengers on spanish flight recieve free Samsung Galaxy Note 8

2

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

3

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

4

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Dhawan, Karthik fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

5

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham