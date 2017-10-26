The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

Interlocutor won’t impact Army operations in J&K: Bipin Rawat

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Oct 26, 2017, 3:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2017, 6:19 am IST

At the same time, Gen. Rawat also sounded out a note of caution on the security of military installations across the country.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)
  Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Implying that the tough posture adopted by the Army against militants in the last eight-nine months in insurgency-hit Kashmir is paying off, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the government is now talking from a “position of strength” on the Kashmir issue.

Pointing out that the Kashmir situation has improved and infiltration is down, General Rawat said: “The appointment (of a new interlocutor, former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma) will not affect Army operations. The government’s strategy on Kashmir has worked. The government is talking from a position of strength.”

Gen. Rawat’s statement, on the sidelines of an event organised by the Army Design Bureau, along with industry body Ficci, is the first reaction of the Army after announcement of Mr Sharma’s appointment.

The Army, in a major shift in the counter-insurgency tactics about nine months ago, had decided to operate in a “seek and engage” mode against the militancy which has resulted in the gunning down of about 160 hardcore militants, offering a decisive edge to the counter-insurgency operations. The tactical change was brought in as militants were believed to be hiding among the civilian populace and using them as human shields.

At the same time, Gen. Rawat also sounded out a note of caution on the security of military installations across the country. “Security of military installations in the hinterland is becoming a cause for concern because we keep getting reports about likelihood of some attacks on the lines of Uri and Pathankot in some of our bases,” he said, underscoring the importance of integrating security systems with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance with suitable and adequate technology.

On January 2, 2016, militants had breached the security perimeter of the vital Pathankot IAF airbase before being neutralised by commandos after a prolonged fight. It was followed by a brazen attack at the Uri army base on September 18, 2016 which claimed the lives of 19 soldiers. While the Indian Army responded with a successful surgical strike across the Line of Control with Pakistan on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, the Pathankot and Uri attacks had exposed chinks in the security of military installations.

Making a strong pitch for a strong indigenous domestic defence industry and underscoring the importance of the private sector joining hands with the government in addressing the country’s military and security needs, the Army chief said: “We must win the next war with home-made solutions”.

According to the latest report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India remains the world’s biggest arms importer over the past five years, increasing its share of global arms imports from 9.7% in 2007–11 to 12.8% in 2012–16.

The chief reason behind India’s growing military spend is the lack of a domestic arms industry that can cater to the military needs.

Tags: bipin rawat, dineshwar sharma, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

200 passengers on spanish flight recieve free Samsung Galaxy Note 8

2

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

3

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

4

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Dhawan, Karthik fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

5

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham