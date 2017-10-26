Telgi, kingpin of multi-crore fake stamp paper racket, dies in Bengaluru

Telgi, who had suffered multiple organ failure on Monday evening, was in coma since then and succumbed on Thursday.

Abdul Karim Telgi was nauseous and had vomited before he fell unconscious on Sunday after which he was brought to the hospital. (Photo: AFP/File)

Bengaluru: Abdul Karim Telgi, also known as Kareem Lala, who rocked the economy of several states as kingpin of the multi crore fake stamp paper racket, died at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Telgi was nauseous and had vomited before he fell unconscious on Sunday after which he was brought to the hospital. Earlier there were reports that he had been afflicted with AIDS.

Telgi who suffered multiple organ failure on Monday evening was in coma since then and succumbed on Thursday.

Telgi has been suffering from diabetes and hypertension for over 20 years, besides other ailments.

In 2001 Telgi had been arrested in connection with the multi-crore fake stamp paper racket and sentenced to 30 years in prison. A fine of whopping Rs 202 crore was also imposed on him.

Some cases against him are still pending. He was lodged at the Central Jail at Parapana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

Hailing from Khanapur in Belagavi, the 56-year-old Telgi is facing cases in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and other states.

Recently, Telgi was in thick of controversy when former DIG (Prisons) D Roopa alleged that prison authorities were giving him preferential treatment in the prison.

(With inputs from PTI)