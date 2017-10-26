Linking Aadhaar with cell numbers will expose corruption of TMC: BJP tears into Mamata

WB CM had earlier said, Centre was interfering with people's rights, privacy by asking them to link their Aadhaar with mobile numbers.

On the death of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) councillor Barun Bhujel at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, Ghosh alleged that he was not given proper treatment by doctors. (Photo: PTI)

Jalpaiguri (WB): The West Bengal BJP chief on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to linking Aadhaar with mobile phone numbers, alleging that complying with the directive will Li"expose the corruption" of her party men.

Banerjee had earlier on Wednesday said that the Centre was interfering with the people's rights and privacy by asking them to link their Aadhaar with mobile numbers, and that she will not do the same even if her connection was snapped.

"Mamata Banerjee is against linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers because doing so will expose the corruption of her party men and supporters," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said in Jalpaiguri.

Read: Won't link Aadhaar to SIM, let them disconnect my number: Mamata Banerjee

Ghosh is currently on a north Bengal tour. On the death of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) councillor Barun Bhujel at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, Ghosh alleged that he was not given proper treatment by doctors.

"Even his (Bhujel) family members were not allowed to meet him. Democracy does not exist in TMC's rule in West Bengal," he said.

Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong, Ajit Yadav said that Bhujel was arrested on June 16 for his alleged involvement in arson and violence in the hills.