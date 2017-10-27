The Asian Age | News

Kerala love jihad: Hadiya, confined to parents' home, claims she'll be 'killed anytime'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 26, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2017, 9:13 pm IST

'I know my father is getting angry...He hits and kicks me when I walk,' she said in a video released by a news portal.

Hadiya alias KM Akhila had converted to Islam last year and married a Muslim, Shafin Jahan. (File photo)
Kottayam: "You need to get me out...I will be killed anytime," said Hadiya, who was put in the protective custody of her parents by the Kerala High Court in June after it annulled her marriage on the charge of ‘love jihad’.

“I know my father is getting angry...He hits and kicks me when I walk,” Hadiya, a 25-year-old homoeopathic doctor, can be heard saying in Malayalam in the video published by The News Minute

The video, which was originally taken by activist Rahul Easwar, ends on an abrupt note with Hadiya saying, "What if my head or any part of my body hits somewhere and I die..."

Hadiya alias KM Akhila had converted to Islam last year and married a Muslim, Shafin Jahan. 

Shafin Jahan had pleaded before the Supreme Court to cancel the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into their marriage.

Visitors have been barred from meeting Hadiya in her residence, which is guarded by the police.

The Supreme Court had asked the National Investigation Agency to probe the marriage. 

On October 3, the apex had said prima facie it was of the view that the father can’t hold custody of his 24-year-old girl.

On October 7, the Kerala government told the Supreme Court that an investigation by the NIA was not needed in the case as the state police was efficient enough to carry out the inquiry.

