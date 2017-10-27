The Asian Age | News



Thursday, Oct 26, 2017

GST, note ban were 2 shots in the chest: Rahul slams Modi over 'crippling' economy

Published : Oct 26, 2017
Addressing members of the PHD CCI, Gandhi alleged that GST had unleashed a ‘tsunami of tax terrorism’ in the country.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked finance minister Arun Jaitley over the state of the economy. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Launching a fresh salvo at the ruling BJP, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of “killing” the economy by firing the “double tap” of demonetisation and GST into its heart.

Gandhi also attacked finance minister Arun Jaitley over the state of the economy, alleging that while businesses were drowning, the minister had “the nerve to go on TV every other day and say that ‘things are just fine’”.

Read: Economy in ICU and your medicines are useless, Rahul mocks 'Dr Jaitley'

Modi and his government had fired a “double tap” at the heart of the economy, he said at an industry event in New Delhi.

“First notebandi, bang, and then GST, bang, crippled our economy,” he said.

“The way this regime is working -- or not working -- has led to a ‘double tap’ killing of the Indian economy. Commandos in a hostage situation fire what is called a ‘double tap’ - two quick shots fired in the chest to ensure that their devil’s target is down, is dead,” he said.

Addressing members of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gandhi alleged that GST had unleashed a “tsunami of tax terrorism” in the country.

The Congress leader also hit out at the government over job losses and accused it of “disrespecting” small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by not hearing them out and understanding their “pain” after demonetisation and GST implementation.

“The trust in this government is dead. For some reason the PM and his government are absolutely convinced that every single person in the country is a thief,” he said.

The government did not believe in its people and the people had “slowly withdrawn their trust” from the government.

“The only way trust comes is by listening to each other. Today no one in this government is listening to the pain of our people,” he said.

Gandhi added that globally India was being repeatedly asked if it still believed in its values of compassion and non-violence.

“People once looked up to us for our values and leadership. Today they laugh...,” he said.

He described the note ban decision as one taken without consultation or thought, without concern for its consequences and accused Modi of “unleashing terror on Indians”.

