Demonetisation one year: BJP plans ‘anti-black money day’

New Delhi: Locking horns with the Opposition, the BJP moved aggressively and announced that it will observe the first anniversary of Narendra Modi’s last year’s decision to demonetise high denomination currency as “anti-blackmoney day”. The Opposition have decided to observe November 8 as a “black day”.

While Opposition parties will highlight the “ills and failure” of demonetisation across the country, the BJP will organise various programmes and inform people about the steps taken by the government against black money. Senior BJP leader and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who informed the party’s decision, said it would be a “priority programme” and informed that all party leaders, including Union ministers will try to create a people’s mandate across the country on the issue by informing about the measures taken by the government to curb the flow of black money. He also listed out a number of measures taken by the Modi government against the menace.

Without mentioning the Opposition’s proposed “black day” campaign, Mr Jaitley said if the November 8 debate ends up creating an ideological polarisation over the issue of pro-excess cash economy and anti-black money, then the BJP will definitely take it forward.

He also attacked the Congress over its criticism over demonetisation drive, saying the Opposition party had adequate opportunity to be in power, but “I can’t recollect a single step they took to tackle black money”.