The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

Demonetisation one year: BJP plans ‘anti-black money day’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 26, 2017, 6:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2017, 6:29 am IST

The Opposition have decided to observe November 8 as a “black day”.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Locking horns with the Opposition, the BJP moved aggressively and announced that it will observe the first anniversary of Narendra Modi’s last year’s decision to demonetise high denomination currency as “anti-blackmoney day”. The Opposition have decided to observe November 8 as a “black day”.

While Opposition parties will highlight the “ills and failure” of demonetisation across the country, the BJP will organise various programmes and inform people about the steps taken by the government against black money. Senior BJP leader and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who informed the party’s decision, said it would be a “priority programme” and informed that all party leaders, including Union ministers will try to create a people’s mandate across the country on the issue by informing about the measures taken by the government to curb the flow of black money. He also listed out a number of measures taken by the Modi government against the menace.

Without mentioning the Opposition’s proposed “black day” campaign, Mr Jaitley said if the November 8 debate ends up creating an ideological polarisation over the issue of pro-excess cash economy and anti-black money, then the BJP will definitely take it forward.

He also attacked the Congress over its criticism over demonetisation drive, saying the Opposition party had adequate opportunity to be in power, but “I can’t recollect a single step they took to tackle black money”.

Tags: narendra modi, demonetisation, arun jaitley, anti-black money day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

200 passengers on spanish flight recieve free Samsung Galaxy Note 8

2

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

3

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

4

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Dhawan, Karthik fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

5

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham