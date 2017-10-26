Attack on Swiss couple harms India's image: Tourism minister writes to Yogi

Union culture minister also condemned the incident and said it was a matter of shame for Indians.

Quentin Jeremy Clerc, 24, and his girlfriend Marie Droz, also 24, from Lausanne were chased and attacked with stones and sticks by a group of youths in Fatehpur Sikri. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on Thursday condemned the attack on a young Swiss couple by a group of youths in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and said it was a matter of shame for Indians.

The minister said it was unfortunate that such an incident had happened in the country. The couple were attacked in Fatehpur Sikri in Agra on Sunday.

"I think the foreign minister has reacted to it. It's a matter of law and order but as the culture minister and as a human being I condemn the attack on the foreign tourists. It's unfortunate, should not have happened. It's a matter of shame for us," Sharma said.

Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons on Thursday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the attack on two Swiss citizens at Fatehpur Sikri. In his letter to Adityanath, Alphons said he is "deeply concerned" over the attacks.

"You would kindly appreciate that such incidents negatively impact our image and are detrimental to our efforts in promoting India as a tourism destination," the letter said.

"A fast and speedy response in identifying and ensuring speedy action, including conviction of the guilty, would be reassuring, as also a good message of our efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the minister wrote.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government on the incident.

Switzerland Embassy on Thursday said that they were providing support to the Swiss couple within the framework of consular protection services.

The couple was strolling near the railway station in Fatehpur Sikri – a city founded by Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th century and a major tourist attraction – after a day in Agra when the group started following them.

The two were found on the ground, bloodied and bruised even as bystanders made videos of their plight.

The attack was so brutal that it left Clerc with a fractured skull and a clot in his brain. Doctors attending to him said a blow that struck one of his ears has caused hearing impairment. Droz has a broken arm and multiple bruises.

According to the National Crimes Records Bureau, crimes against foreign tourists visiting India have reduced by 29.4 per cent.

In 2014, there were 384 cases of crimes against foreign tourists reported from across the country. This came down to 271 in 2015.