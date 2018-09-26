The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

India, All India

Haryana CBSE topper gangrape case: Police arrests another Army man, 2 others

PTI
Published : Sep 26, 2018, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2018, 8:17 am IST

With the fresh arrests, the total number of arrested people in the case has gone up to eight.

The SIT had said that during investigations, Nishu's role has emerged as 'mastermind' in the case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The SIT had said that during investigations, Nishu's role has emerged as 'mastermind' in the case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandigarh: A special investigation team of the Haryana Police, probing the case of gang rape of a 19-year-old woman, arrested three more people, including an Army man, on Tuesday for allegedly helping the key accused and failing to report the matter to police despite having knowledge about it.

Army man Navin alias Nikku was nabbed by the SIT from Odisha, the police said. They said that two more accused - Abhishek from Mahendragarh and Manjit from Rajasthan - were arrested on Tuesday evening.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of arrested people in the case has gone up to eight.

Abhishek and Manjit have been charged with providing shelter, food, monetary help, besides a motorcycle, to key accused Manish and Pankaj, who were arrested on Sunday. The police said Navin "is a government employee and was also present at the spot where the incident took place. Despite knowing about this, he did not inform the police". Navin joined the force earlier this year and was undergoing training in Odisha, they said.

Police said that another key accused Nishu, who was arrested earlier, has been sent to judicial custody by a court in Mahendragarh on Tuesday on the expiry of his police remand, which had been extended twice.

On Sunday, Army man Pankaj and Manish were arrested from Satnali in Mahendragarh district. Nishu was arrested on September 16, along with two other accused. After their arrest, the SIT had said that anyone who might have sheltered the accused during the period they remained on the run will also have to face action.

Read: 2 key accused, including Armyman, arrested in CBSE topper gangrape

The SIT had said that during investigations, Nishu's role has emerged as "mastermind" in the case.

Among other arrested accused Sanjeev was a medical practitioner who had attended to the woman first after the crime and Deendayal was the owner of the property where she was allegedly gang-raped, police had said.

Also Read: Main accused in gangrape of 19-yr-old Haryana CBSE topper arrested

The woman was abducted from a bus stop, on September 12 while she was on the way to a coaching class, the police had earlier said. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room housing a tubewell for irrigation.

Read: 19-yr-old CBSE topper abducted, sedated, gang-raped in Haryana

The gang-rape had prompted opposition parties to demand Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation on moral grounds, alleging state had failed to protect its daughters.

The survivor's mother, while demanding capital punishment for the prime accused, had earlier told reporters that her daughter was in "acute trauma" after the incident.

Tags: haryana gangrape case, cbse topper raped, haryana rape case, manohar lal khattar
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

2

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

3

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

4

7 signs you could be suffering womb cancer

5

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham