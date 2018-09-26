The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 26, 2018 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

India, All India

Get sleepless nights when a soldier is martyred, says Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published : Sep 26, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2018, 10:52 am IST

Rajnath Singh's comment comes after Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Narender Singh was killed by Pakistani forces earlier this month.

'Recently a BSF jawan was martyred in firing by Pakistan. People may not know but whenever such incident happens we get sleepless nights,' Singh said.
 'Recently a BSF jawan was martyred in firing by Pakistan. People may not know but whenever such incident happens we get sleepless nights,' Singh said.

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he gets sleepless nights whenever a soldier is killed.

"Recently a BSF jawan was martyred in firing by Pakistan. People may not know but whenever such incident happens we get sleepless nights. Our jawans are the country's pride," he said while addressing a BJP workers programme in Lucknow on Tuesday.

This comes after Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Narender Singh was killed by Pakistani forces earlier this month.

The body of the BSF head constable, who went missing after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on September 18, was found with multiple bullet injuries on his torso, even on his neck, on Wednesday.

His son had also sought assistance from the Home Minister and concerned authorities.

Tags: rajnath singh, bsf jawan killed, pakistani forces
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

2

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

3

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

4

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

5

7 signs you could be suffering womb cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham