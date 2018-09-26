The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 26, 2018 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST

India, All India

As BJP sticks to Ram, SP picks Vishnu, Cong Shiva for luck in 2019 polls

PTI
Published : Sep 26, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2018, 12:01 pm IST

In 2014 parliamentary elections, the BJP won 71 seats, its ally Apna Dal got two, while the SP bagged five and the Congress remaining two.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, fresh from his Mansarovar Yatra, was greeted in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi this week by hundreds of 'bol bam'-chanting party activists, all dressed up as 'Kanwariyas', the devotees of Lord Shiva. (Photo: File)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi, fresh from his Mansarovar Yatra, was greeted in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi this week by hundreds of 'bol bam'-chanting party activists, all dressed up as 'Kanwariyas', the devotees of Lord Shiva. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the key political parties of Uttar Pradesh seem to have chosen their favourite gods. With the BJP apparently sticking to Lord Ram, the Samajwadi Party seems to have chosen Vishnu and the Congress Lord Shiva to spur their poll fortunes, if remarks by their leaders are any indication.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, fresh from his Mansarovar Yatra, was greeted in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi this week by hundreds of 'bol bam'-chanting party activists, all dressed up as "Kanwariyas", the devotees of Lord Shiva.

The BJP's UP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey's reiterated the saffron party's backing for a Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayopdhya. He said the party is trying to ensure that the temple is built in Ayodhya through consensus. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, has pledged to develop a grand city named after Lord Vishnu, complete with a spectacular temple in it on lines of Cambodia's Angkor Wat, in the state, if voted to power.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 parliamentary elections, the BJP won 71 seats, its ally Apna Dal got two, while the SP bagged five and the Congress remaining two.

Fresh from his recent Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, the Congress chief Monday was presented a portrait of Lord Shiva by Shiva devotees at Fursatganj. In a video footage that went viral on social media, Gandhi is seen with his forehead smeared with sandalwood paste with a prominent red 'tilak' in the centre. With a scarf around his neck, he is seen taking part in a 'puja'. He was greeted with posters hailing 'Shiv bhakt Rahul Gandhi' on his first visit here after undertaking the arduous 12-day pilgrimage in August to Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva.

The Congress chief had announced his intention to undertake the pilgrimage after a mid-air scare when his plane had plunged hundreds of feet down during one of his flights during the Karnataka poll campaign in April. The pilgrimage was aimed at seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva for the country's prosperity, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said earlier.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the entire spectacle is being seen by some as the Congress bid to woo Hindu voters.

UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, meanwhile, said Sunday, "Ram temple is the centre of faith and devotion for us. It should be built as per the law and we are committed to this." The BJP is making efforts to build the Ram temple through consensus, he had said.

"The people know Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and they want a Ram temple there. The feeling of every Indian is the feeling of the BJP," Pandey had said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has declared his intent to "develop a city in the name of Lord Vishnu over 2,000 acres of land near Lion Safari (Etawah)."

"We have a lot of land in Chambal ravines and the city will have a grand Vishnu temple akin to the famous Angkor Wat temple." Yadav's comments had come in the wake of BJP leader and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya raking up the Ram temple issue and suggesting a legislative route for it.

Yadav, however, has promised that, if voted to power, he would develop a city after the name of Lord Vishnu, with both Lord Ram and Lord Krishna being his incarnations.

A team of experts will be sent to Cambodia to plan the city, which will be a centre for culture and knowledge of our ancient times, the SP chief said. Angkor Wat in Cambodia is one of the largest religious monuments in the world which was originally a Hindu temple dedicated to the Lord Vishnu but gradually transformed into a Buddhist shrine.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha polls, bjp, congress, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

2

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

3

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

4

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

5

7 signs you could be suffering womb cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham