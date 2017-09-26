US defence secretary to meet PM Modi today

The discussions will also include ways and means to enhance India’s role in Afghanistan.

New Delhi: US defence secretary James Mattis arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a two-day visit focussed on defence agreements and sale of military equipment to India.

On Tuesday, Mr Mattis will call on PM Narendra Modi and interact with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the US looks to take the relationship with India to the next level. He will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Mr Mattis will lead discussions on two specific proposals, to produce F-16 and F-18A fighter planes under Mr Modi’s “Make in India” campaign, along with efforts to identify new projects under the ambitious Defence Technology and Trade Initiatives (DTTI).

