Firing by security forces underway.

Armed forces personnel approach the site of encounter. (Photo: File/ANI)

Kupwara: The security forces on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid by seven to eight armed intruders in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

No casualties have been reported.

Pakistan’s Border Action Team conducted the infiltration bid at 1:00 PM.

