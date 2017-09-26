The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 26, 2017

India, All India

Kashmir's most wanted Hizbul commander Abdul Qayoom Najar killed in Uri standoff

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2017, 6:53 pm IST

A weapon has been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar was killed on Tuesday as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar was killed on Tuesday as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar was killed on Tuesday as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"An infiltration bid has been eliminated in general area Zorawar of Uri sector. One terrorist has been killed," an Army official said.

He said a weapon has been recovered from the site of the encounter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, abdul qayoom najar, kashmir unrest, infiltration attempt
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

