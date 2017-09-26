The Asian Age | News

26-yr-old IIT graduate jumps off 23rd floor of Gurgaon apartment, dies

PTI
Published : Sep 26, 2017, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2017, 9:57 am IST

Ankit Wadh had gone to Gurgaon to pursue an MBA degree and was staying with his uncle in DLF upscale Magnolias.

 A 26-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 23rd floor of a residential apartment in the Golf Course road area in millennium city. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon: A 26-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 23rd floor of a residential apartment in the Golf Course road area in millennium city, the police said Monday.

Ankit Wadhwa, who hailed from Rajasthan, had come to Gurgaon to pursue Master of Business Administration degree and was staying with his uncle in DLF upscale Magnolias. He allegedly committed suicide late on Sunday night, the police said.

"Initial investigation suggested that Wadhwa was suffering from acute depression following which he took such an extreme step. It was also found that he was not satisfied with his current job profile. He was grappling with depression from last 16 months," Station Head Officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station Gaurav Phogat said.

"However, his colleagues told us that he was planning to pursue higher studies and was about to sit for an entrance examination in a management institute," the SHO said.

An investigation is underway, he said, adding the police is investigating the case with other angles as well.

"We are waiting for the deceased family members to conduct his post-mortem examination," the officer said.

