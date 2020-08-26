Open places of worship in Maharashtra: Athawale writes to CM Uddhav

Leaders of the Muslim community met the Union minister demanding that mosques across the state be open

The Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale, in a letter to the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded that all places of worship in the state should be opened.

Mr Athawale said that after the Covid pandemic was declared in March, places of worship across the country were closed. The lockdown was clamped as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Today, there is enough awareness about the pandemic and the process of unlocking economic activities has commenced. Therefore, places of worship should also be allowed to reopen.

“The Bombay high court has directed the disaster management team of the BMC to consider opening of Jain temples for Paryushan. In view of this judgment, kindly allow the opening of religious places,” the letter said. He also urged the governor and chief minister to look into this matter sympathetically and do the needful.

Recently, leaders of the Muslim community met the Union minister demanding that mosques across the state should be opened. The community leaders said that the Bombay high court had recently allowed Jains to keep their temples open for two days in a week, the statement said.

Mr Athawale added that all places of worship should follow rules regarding wearing masks, use of sanitizers and physical distancing.