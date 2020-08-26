Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020 | Last Update : 04:59 AM IST

  India deploys jawans equipped with shoulder-fired air defence missiles in Ladakh
India, All India

India deploys jawans equipped with shoulder-fired air defence missiles in Ladakh

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 26, 2020, 3:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2020, 3:45 am IST

Indian troops armed with the Russian-origin Igla air defence system have been deployed on the crucial heights along the border

The Russian-origin air defence systems are used by both the Indian Army and the Air Force. (PTI)
 The Russian-origin air defence systems are used by both the Indian Army and the Air Force. (PTI)

New Delhi: Indian forces have deployed troops equipped with shoulder-fired air defence missiles on the crucial heights in Eastern Ladakh in view of the presence of Chinese attack helicopters in the sector.

India had already deployed  quick reaction air defence missiles, including the Akash missile system in June in Ladakh, which can take down fighter jets and armed drones in few seconds. It was modified to make it suitable for deployment in the high mountainous terrain.

 

Now, Indian troops armed with the Russian-origin Igla air defence system have been deployed on the crucial heights along the border to take care of any enemy aircraft trying to violate the Indian air space there.

The Russian-origin air defence systems are used by both the Indian Army and the Air Force and they can bring down enemy fighter jets or choppers which come close to Indian locations or deployments during hostilities.

The air defence systems of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in Ladakh to take on any aerial threat. India has also filled in its surveillance gaps to ensure that no enemy aircraft would be able to go undetected from the eyes of its defence forces.

 

Meanwhile, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane said on Tuesday that Indian Armed Forces would have to put adequate emphasis on the available disruptive technologies that have dual use and are being driven by commercial entities and innovations.

He said that an overarching national mission to identify the needs and congruence of products into military applications must form part of armed forces modernisation strategy. He highlighted the impact of disruptive technologies in warfare and war fighting, and emphasised that the current modernisation drive was focused on upgrading existing weapon systems and platforms.

Tags: indian army, air defence system, ladakh standoff, india-china border dispute

