The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 26, 2018 | Last Update : 08:48 PM IST

India, All India

Time to forgive, forget: Kumaraswamy on row during Sitharaman visit

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2018, 8:37 pm IST

Kumaraswamy wrote that he was "deeply pained at the turn of events" and urged all those involved to forgive and forget.

Kumaraswamy said that he had spoken to the Defence Minister over the phone on this matter. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Kumaraswamy said that he had spoken to the Defence Minister over the phone on this matter. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday took to Twitter to address the recent discord between state Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the latter's visit to the flood affected areas of Kodagu in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy wrote that he was "deeply pained at the turn of events" and urged all those involved to forgive and forget. 

"I believe this is the time for all of us to forget the small differences and forgive each other and join hands for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people in Kodagu,"he said.

"The grave situation in the district warrants it. Let us not colour such incidents and be distracted from our key focus, he added.

 

On Friday, Defence Minister Sitharaman had visited Kodagu to review the damage caused by heavy rains and flooding. At a press conference there she was urged by Minister Sa Ra Mahesh to wrap up the conference citing time constraints. 

Losing her cool, Sitharaman had blasted Sa Ra Mahesh publicly, stating, "You have a list of minute-to-minute for me to follow...I am doing as per your schedule". 

"I follow the minister in charge. Central minister follows the minister in charge here. Unbelievable!"she said.

When told the conversation was getting recorded on cameras, the Defence Minister, shot back "Let it get recorded."

Read: 'Unbelievable': Sitharaman spars with K'taka minister for asking to end speech

Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara had on Saturday tweeted his disapproval. 

"Our ministers have stayed back in Kodagu for weeks to oversee relief operations along with the district administration. You should extend to them the same respect that they extend for the help from your end," he wrote.

The Deputy CM also added that "State governments derive their powers from our Constitution not from the Centre... We are not inferior to the Centre. We are partners."

Also read: 'Not inferior to Centre': Karnataka to Sitharaman on 'unbelievable' remark

In his tweet, Kumaraswamy said that he had spoken to the Defence Minister over the phone on this matter. He added that "it was unfortunate" that Sitharaman "had to got through certain inconveniences".

He ended his message by saying that he looked forward to the continued support of the Central Government.

Tags: hd kumaraswamy, karnataka floods, nirmala sitharaman, sa ra mahesh, g parameshwara
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham