Time to forgive, forget: Kumaraswamy on row during Sitharaman visit

Kumaraswamy wrote that he was "deeply pained at the turn of events" and urged all those involved to forgive and forget.

Kumaraswamy said that he had spoken to the Defence Minister over the phone on this matter. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday took to Twitter to address the recent discord between state Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the latter's visit to the flood affected areas of Kodagu in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy wrote that he was "deeply pained at the turn of events" and urged all those involved to forgive and forget.

"I believe this is the time for all of us to forget the small differences and forgive each other and join hands for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people in Kodagu,"he said.

"The grave situation in the district warrants it. Let us not colour such incidents and be distracted from our key focus, he added.

On Friday, Defence Minister Sitharaman had visited Kodagu to review the damage caused by heavy rains and flooding. At a press conference there she was urged by Minister Sa Ra Mahesh to wrap up the conference citing time constraints.

Losing her cool, Sitharaman had blasted Sa Ra Mahesh publicly, stating, "You have a list of minute-to-minute for me to follow...I am doing as per your schedule".

"I follow the minister in charge. Central minister follows the minister in charge here. Unbelievable!"she said.

When told the conversation was getting recorded on cameras, the Defence Minister, shot back "Let it get recorded."

Read: 'Unbelievable': Sitharaman spars with K'taka minister for asking to end speech

Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara had on Saturday tweeted his disapproval.

"Our ministers have stayed back in Kodagu for weeks to oversee relief operations along with the district administration. You should extend to them the same respect that they extend for the help from your end," he wrote.

The Deputy CM also added that "State governments derive their powers from our Constitution not from the Centre... We are not inferior to the Centre. We are partners."

Also read: 'Not inferior to Centre': Karnataka to Sitharaman on 'unbelievable' remark

In his tweet, Kumaraswamy said that he had spoken to the Defence Minister over the phone on this matter. He added that "it was unfortunate" that Sitharaman "had to got through certain inconveniences".

He ended his message by saying that he looked forward to the continued support of the Central Government.