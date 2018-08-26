The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Aug 26, 2018

India, All India

Satheesh Reddy appointed DRDO chairman for 2 years

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 26, 2018, 5:18 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2018, 5:18 am IST

The post of DRDO chief was lying vacant for about the past three months after S Christopher completed his term in May this year.

Satheesh Reddy is the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister. (Photo: File)
 Satheesh Reddy is the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Renowned scientist G. Satheesh Reddy was on Saturday appointed as the Chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) by the Government. The nod came from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Reddy is the Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister.

He has been appointed to the post of DRDO chairman for two years. He will also be the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) for the same period, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

The government order on Saturday said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister), to the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

According to news agency reports, the post of DRDO chief was lying vacant for about the past three months after S. Christopher completed his term in May this year following which Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra was then given additional charge of the post. Mr. Christopher was in May last year given a one-year extension. Sanjay Mitra’s extended term had ended on May 28.

The DDR&D advises the government on scientific aspects of military equipment and logistics and the formulation of research, design and development plans for the equipment required by the three services-- the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

