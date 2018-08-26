RSS will celebrate Raksha Bandhan with dalits, OBCs

The idea is to make Dalits and OBCs a part of the social mainstream”, said a RSS functionary.

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Sunday by getting ‘rakhi’ tied from dalit and OBC women.

RSS workers will be visiting Dalit and backward caste-dominated areas in the state to get rakhis tied by women belonging to marginalized caste groups. The move is designed to increase BJP’s outreach among Dalit and OBC sections.

“Not only Raksha Bandhan, but all festivals up to the Kumbh Mela next year, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dushhera and Diwali, will be celebrated among the marginalized communities. The idea is to make Dalits and OBCs a part of the social mainstream”, said a RSS functionary.

RSS coordinator, Suresh Soni said, “The problem of the Hindu society begins with who am I? Where do I belong? And from which district do I hail? Our workers will remove all these doubts and try to unite the Hindu community. They will also be made to realize that they are an integral part of the Hindu society”.

Normally, RSS celebrates six major festivals throughout the year. These include Guru Purnima, Raksha Bandhan, Nav Varsh Pratipada, Hindu Samrajya Diwas, Vijay Dashami and Makar Sankranti.

This time, however, the Sangh has decided to include other festivals and the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on a grand level in all the districts.

Interestingly, the Kumbh Mela in 2019 will be held from January to March and as soon as it ends, activity for the next Lok Sabha elections will begin touching a crescendo.