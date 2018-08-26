The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 26, 2018 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 4 terrorists surrender after gunfight with security forces

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2018, 10:52 am IST

The forces launched an operation to stop them from exfiltrating across the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army in a joint operation with the police laid an ambush and trapped the terrorists. (Representational Image)
  The Army in a joint operation with the police laid an ambush and trapped the terrorists. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Four newly recruited militants surrendered before security forces on Sunday after the forces launched an operation to stop them from exfiltrating across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"On receipt of credible information about four newly recruited terrorists being guided by three terrorists of Al-Badr for a planned exfiltration, the Army in a joint operation with police, laid an ambush and trapped the terrorists in upper reaches of Kalaroos in Handwara," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said here. 

He said that after a brief gunfight, "extreme restraint was exercised and opportunity given to the terrorists to surrender". 

"While the four newly recruited terrorists surrendered. The three Al-Badr terrorists deserted the new recruits and fled under the cover of fire," Col Kalia said, adding war-like stores were recovered from their possession. 

The search is on to trace the other militants, the spokesman said.

Tags: encounter with security forces, j&k police, line of control (loc)
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham