Doordarshan went extra mile for Atal’s funeral coverage

New Delhi: Over the past few days the national broadcaster, Doordarshan, has given unprecedented and unparalleled coverage to the passing away of former Prime MInister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and events related to it. Never before has the national broadcaster given such in depth coverage to the death of a national leader and related events.

From live coverage, deployment of additional cameras, extra reporters and production teams and special programmes on the national icon, the state broadcaster has not left any stone upturned for the coverage which was produced and broadcast in High Definition.

Sources said the access and the coverage to all events of Doordarshan was so superior and professional that most of the private television news channels had switched to the feed offered by the national broadcaster for various events.

Sources stated one of the highlights of the live television coverage was the cameras mounted on the vehicle taking away the mortal remains of Vajpayee’s on the final journey. It is understood that such live coverage was first of its kind in the country and assumed special significance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah had decided to walk the entire way to the cremation site at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

Cameras were placed strategically throughout all events and the national broadcaster was given unbridled access for unhindered telecast of these events, sources added.

The in-depth coverage began from August 16 itself when the news about deterioration of the health of the former Prime Minister came from AIIMS. There was continuous live feed from the time the body reached the residence till 2 a.m. “This was followed by a two hour special program on Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” sources added.

Doordashan teams were constantly deployed at AIIMS, the Krishna Menon Marg residence of the former Prime Minister and later a similar coverage continued from BJP’s headquarters, asthi visarjan at Haridwar, all party memorial service. Taking a cue from the coverage of national channel, the local DD Kendras have taken over with wide coverage of Vajpayee’s Asthi Kalash yatra.