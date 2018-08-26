The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Aug 26, 2018

India, All India

Children tie Rakhi to PM Modi, President Kovind to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2018, 4:53 pm IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also tied Rakhi to Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.

'Wish every citizen of India on the holy occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan,' the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, women and children on Sunday across various walks of life tied Rakhis to the wrist of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, both the President and Prime Minister took to their respective Twitter handles to greet the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

President Ram Nath Kovind sent his warm greetings, saying, "I wish all the countrymen on the occasion Raksha Bandhan. I hope the festival would strengthen the feeling of brotherhood amongst us and would inspire us to become a society where women, especially girls are safe and their dignity is respected- President Kovind."

"Wish every citizen of India on the holy occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan," the Prime Minister conveyed his Raksha Bandhan greetings. 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also tied Rakhi to Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu greeted the nation, saying, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. The Festival reaffirms the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters. It promotes and strengthens unity and harmonious coexistence."

