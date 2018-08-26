Children tie Rakhi to PM Modi, President Kovind to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also tied Rakhi to Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, women and children on Sunday across various walks of life tied Rakhis to the wrist of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, both the President and Prime Minister took to their respective Twitter handles to greet the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

President Ram Nath Kovind sent his warm greetings, saying, "I wish all the countrymen on the occasion Raksha Bandhan. I hope the festival would strengthen the feeling of brotherhood amongst us and would inspire us to become a society where women, especially girls are safe and their dignity is respected- President Kovind."

Greetings to all fellow citizens on Raksha Bandhan. May the spirit of this festival strengthen fraternal feelings and inspire us to live in a society defined by universal respect for the security and dignity of women, especially of girl children #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 26, 2018

"Wish every citizen of India on the holy occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan," the Prime Minister conveyed his Raksha Bandhan greetings.

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also tied Rakhi to Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu greeted the nation, saying, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. The Festival reaffirms the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters. It promotes and strengthens unity and harmonious coexistence."