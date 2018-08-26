The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 26, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 AM IST

India, All India

Bastar no more a Red hub, says Chhattisgarh CM

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Aug 26, 2018, 4:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2018, 4:49 am IST

Chhattisgarh will be facing crucial Assembly polls in a few months and development will be the main focus of the ruling BJP’s poll campaign.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh (Photo: PTI)

Jagdalpur (Chattisgarh): Come to Bastar, “one of the most beautiful places” in India and do not worry about the Naxals, said three-time Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh while inviting people to explore the tribal regions of the state that have successfully fought off rebels and ushered in development.

“There is much more here than the naxals... their (Naxals) presence is very limited now and in couple of years, they will be gone forever,” said Dr Singh speaking at “Bastar Vikas Samvaad” on Friday, where he asked the media to highlight the aspirations of the region and its people.

Chhattisgarh will be facing crucial Assembly polls in a few months and development will be the main focus of the ruling BJP’s poll campaign.

Bastar, one of the naxal-hit regions in Chhattisgarh, is “changing” and its people are “brave enough” to challenge Naxalism for development, the chief minister said, taking credit for improved roads, government schools and power availability. He also shared examples of how change came about in the Bastar region where building “even an inch” of road was a tough job as no contractor would agree to work and seven districts were without electricity for a week because Naxals blew up the main electricity tower.

Dr Singh said that today the region has three different electricity connections and soon will get the tag of being 100 per cent electrified.

“Just to give you one example, we have 30,000 children studying in schools run in porta-cabins. Their schools were damaged by Naxals but that did not deter these children who continue to study. The drop out rate of children has come down to less than one per cent from 11 to 12 per cent earlier,” said the chief minister.

“Hum puri jaan laga kar kaam kar rahe hain, dum se kar rahe hain (we will leave no stone unturned to develop the region),” he added.  

The state government has also set up education and BPO hubs in the region for the youths and also livelihood colleges to impart skills. Also, a greenfield integrated steel plant has been set up in Nagarnar.

Tags: raman singh, naxals, bastar
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham