The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

India, All India

No 'Z-plus' security, VIP treatment in jail for Dera chief: Haryana chief secy

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2017, 3:46 pm IST

Earlier, Haryana Director General of Police (Jails) K P Singh had also denied any special treatment being extended to the convict.

Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi also denied any special treatment being given to the Dera chief in a Rohtak jail after being held guilty in a 15-year-old rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi also denied any special treatment being given to the Dera chief in a Rohtak jail after being held guilty in a 15-year-old rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 'Z-plus' security cover was withdrawn after his conviction in a rape case, Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh Dhesi said here on Saturday.

He also denied any special treatment being given to the Dera chief in a Rohtak jail after being held guilty in a 15-year-old rape case by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday.

"The moment he was arrested yesterday, his 'Z plus' security cover stood automatically withdrawn," Dhesi told a press conference here.

"He is being treated as an ordinary prisoner. It was reported that he was being on air conditioner, there is nothing like that. As far as food is concerned, he is served the same food which other prisoners have," he added.

Besides, the security personnel drawn from the Haryana Police, he was accompanied by his private commandos when he arrived in Panchkula in a carcade from Sirsa to appear before the court. After his conviction, he has been lodged in a jail at Sunaria in Rohtak.

Earlier, Haryana Director General of Police (Jails) K P Singh had also denied any special treatment being extended to the high-profile convict.

"No special treatment is being given to him. He is being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. An ordinary prisoner sleeps on floor and he too is doing the same," the DGP (Jails) told reporters at a separate venue.

He said four jail officials have been deployed near his barrack to monitor his activities. When asked about the challenges the jail authorities may face due to presence of a high-profile prisoner, he said to keep him secure inside jail would no doubt be a challenge.

"That is why we have made an arrangement inside the jail to ensure that no other prisoner harms him. Outside the jail, we have requested the local administration to secure area and have adequate security arrangement," he said.

Asked about the number of visitors the Dera chief would be meeting him in the jail, Singh said every prisoner can give names of five persons whom he wants to meet, and he will also be allowed to meet them only like any other ordinary prisoners.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers outside the Sunaria jail.

Read: Dera violence: DCP suspended, Army in Sirsa ahead of Rahim sentence

Meanwhile, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar asked the people to maintain peace and not to believe rumours. He also said that their endeavour was to ensure that Rohtak district and Sunaria jail remains secure.

A CBI special court at Panchkula convicted the Dera chief on Friday. The court would pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 28.

Immediately after his conviction, followers of the Sirsa based Dera went on rampage and clashed with security personnel in which 31 people died while around 250 injured.

Tags: z-plus' security cover, gurmeet ram rahim singh, depinder singh dhesi, dera sacha sauda
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

2

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

3

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

4

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

5

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham