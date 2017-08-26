The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017

India, All India

Internal security, Dera violence discussed: Home secy after high-level meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2017, 1:51 pm IST

Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in north India on Saturday, particularly Haryana.

The Home Secretary said DG Haryana has assured that the situation was under control. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The meeting convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday discussed about the violence post Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's verdict in a 15-year old rape case. 

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said, "Important points on internal security including violence post Ram Rahim Singh's conviction were discussed.

The Home Secretary said DG Haryana has assured that the situation was under control. Mehrishi said situation in Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi was also normal. 

The Home Secretary said that the other issue discussed was the ongoing encounter in Pulwama where two to four terrorists are expected to be trapped. 

Top officials, including Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, gave detailed presentations about the situation in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and chiefs of paramilitary personnel were also present at the meeting. 

The death toll in the violence that erupted in Haryana after the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has climbed to 31, the Home Ministry said.

Tags: rajnath singh, dera sacha sauda, gurmeet ram rahim
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

