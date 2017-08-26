Haryana Dy Advocate General sacked for carrying luggage of Dera chief Ram Rahim

Ram Rahim Singh was moved to a prison in Haryana's Rohtak after he was found guilty of raping two women followers in 2002.

Sirsa: Haryana Deputy Advocate General Gurdass Singh Salwara was on Saturday sacked after he reportedly carried luggage of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Singh.

"It is found that yesterday the DAG accompanied the baba," Mahajan said.

He said the DAG was a government servant and was not allowed to practice such things.

"The DAG has relations with the Dera," he claimed.

The action from the AG office came in the wake of a video clip purportedly showing the DAG in lawyers robes carrying a suitcase of the Dera head after his conviction by a CBI court in Panchkula yesterday.

The rape convict will be lodged in a special cell and an assistant will stay with him throughout.

Pictures of him being given special treatment were doing the rounds in the media.

On Friday afternoon, he made a dramatic entry into court, driving 250 kilometres from his headquarters in Sirsa, in a bulletproof car, accompanied by a convoy of 200 cars.

After being arrested Ram Rahim Singh was taken to Rohtak by a helicopter. Pictures showed a woman, carrying a bag and luggage, accompanying him.

