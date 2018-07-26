The Asian Age | News

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to change state's name to 'Bangla'

Published : Jul 26, 2018
Resolution passed by West Bengal Assembly will go to MHA and if it okays change, name of state will become 'Bangla'.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government placed a proposal in the state assembly to change the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla' in all languages. (Photo: File | PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly has passed a resolution to change the state's name from West Bengal to 'Bangla'.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government placed a proposal in the state assembly to change the name of West Bengal to "Bangla" in all languages.

The resolution passed by the West Bengal Assembly will now go to the Union Home Ministry and if the Ministry of Home Affairs gives a green signal then only the name of the state will be changed to 'Bangla'.

The Centre had sent back the state's earlier plan to change the name to "Bengal" in English, "Bangla" in Bengali and "Bangal" in Hindi.

The West Bengal Assembly had passed a resolution on August 29, 2016, changing the name of the state to Bengal in English, Bangla in Bengali and Bangal in Hindi.

But following Centre's reservations with the three names, the state cabinet passed a resolution to change the name of the state to "Bangla" in all languages on September 8, 2017.

