We fear hugging Rahul, our wives may leave, also Section 377 not scrapped yet: BJP MP

After criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, including the Rafale jet deal, Rahul Gandhi had walked across the well of Lok Sabha to the Prime Minister and hugged him last week. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been creating waves. After his speech in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion against the Modi-government, Congress chief walked across the Treasury Committee and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi recently said that MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take two steps back thinking "I'll hug them".

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey said: "Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet. If he gets married, we will hug him."

#WATCH: Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet. If he gets married, we will hug him: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Rahul Gandhi statement 'Now BJP MPs take 2 steps back thinking I'll hug them' pic.twitter.com/gUVMeyjcgw — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

