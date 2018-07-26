The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

India, All India

We fear hugging Rahul, our wives may leave, also Section 377 not scrapped yet: BJP MP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 5:41 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi recently said that BJP MPs will take two steps back thinking 'I'll hug them'.

After criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, including the Rafale jet deal, Rahul Gandhi had walked across the well of Lok Sabha to the Prime Minister and hugged him last week. (Photo: PTI)
 After criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, including the Rafale jet deal, Rahul Gandhi had walked across the well of Lok Sabha to the Prime Minister and hugged him last week. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been creating waves. After his speech in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion against the Modi-government, Congress chief walked across the Treasury Committee and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi recently said that MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take two steps back thinking "I'll hug them".

Read: Now, BJP MPs take ‘two steps back’ on seeing me, says Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey said: "Yes we do fear hugging Rahul Gandhi as our wives might divorce us after that. Also, Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet. If he gets married, we will hug him."

After criticising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, including the Rafale jet deal, Rahul Gandhi had walked across the well of Lok Sabha to the Prime Minister and hugged him last week.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi hugs pm modi, narendra modi, nishikant dubey
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

2

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

3

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

4

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

5

Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham