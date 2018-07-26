The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata Banerjee as PM nominee is nothing new: TMC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 5:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 5:07 am IST

The West Bengal chief minister has been trying to stitch together a federal front of regional parties to take on the BJP in the next general election.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after Congress indicated that it was open to leaders from other parties be the Prime Ministerial candidate to take on the BJP in 2019, the Trinamul Congress on Wednesday said 2018-19 is the year of “think federal” and asserted that Mamata Banerjee was one of the “most senior leaders in this matrix”.

Trinamul Congress national spokesperson Derek O’Brien told the media that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee emerging as one of the front runners for the Prime Minister’s post “is nothing new”.

Highly-placed Congress sources had on Tuesday indicated that the Party was ready to support any candidate, even Ms Banerjee or BSP chief Mayawati, as the Prime Ministerial candidate if the BJP-RSS could be stopped. “This 2018-2019. This is the year of “think federal”. But these things would be decided later. The reality is that everyone is focused on electing a people-centric government and removing the BJP. So, one of the most senior leader in this matrix is Mamata Banerjee,” Mr O’Brien said.

He continued that Ms Banerjee was not only “accepted” by the people of West Bengal but also the entire country for her 40 years of political struggle, including as Member of Parliament and the chief minister of the state. The TMC Rajya Sabha MP said the focus of a “united Opposition” was on spreading the message that the BJP had failed its people and would bring its tally to between 100 and 150 seats.

The West Bengal chief minister has been trying to stitch together a federal front of regional parties to take on the BJP in the next general election. But many in the Opposition have remained sceptical about her efforts.

Ms Banerjee is slated to visit Delhi for three days next week beginning July 31 to personally invite Opposition leaders to the “federal front” rally she plans to hold in January in Kolkata, according to party sources.

During her previous visits to Delhi, she met the leaders of regional and opposition parties as part of her efforts to cobble up support for the “federal front”. 

Tags: mamata banerjee, derek o’brien, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

2

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

3

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

4

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

5

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham