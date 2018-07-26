The Asian Age | News



Jawaharlal Nehru’s photo replaced with Savarkar in Class 10 books in Goa

Published : Jul 26, 2018
NSUI chief claimed that ever since BJP has come to power in Goa, it has tried to impose right-wing ideology in minds of people.

NSUI chief Ahraz Mulla said that the student body will meet Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar over the issue.
Panaji: The National Student's Union of India (NSUI) has claimed that a photograph of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been replaced by that of pro-Hindutva activist and freedom fighter, Vinayak Savarkar, in Class 10 social science textbooks in Goa.

The chief of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress Party, claimed that ever since the BJP has come to power in Goa, it has tried to impose a right-wing ideology in the minds of people.

"The BJP has been trying to put Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology in our minds, ever since they've come to power in Goa," NSUI chief Ahraz Mulla told news agency ANI.

Mulla said that the student body will meet Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar over the issue.

"Tomorrow, they'll (BJP) remove the photo of Mahatma Gandhi and question us what the Congress has done in 60 years. We'll meet Goa CM (Parrikar), but if he also follows RSS ideology and doesn't put Jawaharlal Nehru's photograph back, we will take to the streets and protest," he said.

The Class 10 textbook titled "India and the Contemporary World II - Democratic Politics" contained a photograph of Nehru, which has been replaced with a coloured photo of Savarkar.

