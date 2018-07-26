The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 04:48 AM IST

India, All India

India worried as Imran Khan leads in Pakistan PM race

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 4:31 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 4:31 am IST

Imran Khan is widely seen as the choice of the powerful Pakistan Army and ISI among the major contenders for the post of PM in these elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In what could be a major worry for India, charismatic Pakistani politician and former cricket captain Imran Khan has emerged as a front-runner for the post of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) securing a clear lead — till late on Wednesday evening — in 94 seats out of 230 so far out of the 272 seats in the Pakistan National Assembly that are filled by direct elections. Mr Khan is widely seen as the choice of the powerful Pakistan Army and ISI among the major contenders for the post of PM in these elections.

Even as Mr Khan’s party surged ahead, TV channels were broadcasting footage of him accusing India of trying to “weaken” the Pakistan Army and tarnish its image.

Mr Khan was also heard accusing former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif of working for Indian interests. Mr Khan and his political party were widely tipped as the front-runner in the run-up to the polls. Mr Khan, who is also seen to be the choice of Pakistan’s religious fundamentalists and also terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, is likely to be under pressure to adopt a strident position against India that will please the Pakistan Army and ISI that control Islamabad’s India policy. At the same time, Mr Khan — who has visited India several times — may offer to re-start talks with India in the flush of electoral victory. It could be a political test of the charismatic former Pakistan cricket captain’s leadership skills, given that the Pakistan Army would want to be in the driver’s seat.

Already there is speculation that Mr Khan’s possible dependence on smaller parties for a majority in the National Assembly could prove to be of advantage to the Pakistan Army as a lever to wield its influence from behind-the-scenes. Mr Khan has the reputation of being a headstrong politician and the Generals could be uncomfortable with him having any brute majority in the Pakistan National Assembly.

The Pakistan Army has been seen to be opposed to Nawaz Sharif and his PML-(N) since Mr Sharif had refused to kow-tow to the Army or bow down to its pressure. The Generals at Rawalpindi will therefore be pleased with the election leads so far that has the PTI comfortably ahead but short of a majority.

Tags: imran khan, nawaz sharif, pakistan general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

2

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

3

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

4

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

5

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham