The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

India, All India

India pays tribute to war heroes on 19th Kargil Vijay Diwas

PTI/ANI
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 2:32 pm IST

The day marks the victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in the hills of Kargil and the success of India's Operation Vijay in 1999.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three Service chiefs -- Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Air chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa -- laid wreaths and paid rich tributes to the martyrs on the 19th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi on Thursday.

"We salute all the brave hearts who proudly protect the nation," the defence minister said.

The day marks the victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in the hills of Kargil and the success of India's Operation Vijay in 1999. 

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year for three days till 26th July to commemorate India's emphatic victory against Pakistan. 

The three-day celebrations began on Tuesday at the Drass War Memorial in Kargil town in Jammu and Kashmir. On the first day, tributes were paid to the war heroes by laying a wreath at the memorial.

On Wednesday, war veterans and serving heroes shared their experiences at a function. There was also a briefing on Operation Vijay battles held.

 

Army soldiers pay gun salute at Shaheed-e-Kargil memorial as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, in Patna on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)Army soldiers pay gun salute at Shaheed-e-Kargil memorial as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, in Patna on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

 

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, every Indian acknowledges the efforts and gallantry of our Armed Forces. We salute the ultimate sacrifice of the martyrs of Kargil, and record our everlasting debt to their families," President Kovind said. 

Prime Minister Modi said a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay and remembered former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee for the leadership provided by him during the operation. 

"Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace. India will always remember with pride, the outstanding political leadership provided by Atal Ji during Operation Vijay. He led from the front, supported our armed forces and clearly articulated India's stand at the world stage," he said on Twitter. 

Vice President Naidu said he saluted the valour, courage and sacrifice of the brave jawans that resulted in a "spectacular victory for our country in the Kargil War in 1999". 

 

 

Tags: kargil vijay diwas, narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

2

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

3

Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

4

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

5

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham