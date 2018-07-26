The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

India, All India

Imran Khan's win won't affect Indo-Pak relations, says Shashi Tharoor

ANI
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 3:34 pm IST

'We have seen two faces of Imran, one as a hardliner for electorate and other as liberal which we saw in London and Delhi,' Tharoor said.

'I think it was completely predictable. For the last year also we have been hearing that the military wants a change, they want to get rid of Nawaz Sharif and his party and they see Imran Khan as the most pliable potential,' Tharoor said. (Photo: File)
 'I think it was completely predictable. For the last year also we have been hearing that the military wants a change, they want to get rid of Nawaz Sharif and his party and they see Imran Khan as the most pliable potential,' Tharoor said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Foreign Minister Shashi Tharoor said that the Indo-Pak relations would not witness turbulent times with the  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan's victory. General elections in Pakistan concluded on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Tharoor said, "We have seen two faces of Imran, one as a hardliner for the electorate and other as liberal which we saw in London and New Delhi. So, it cannot necessarily be turbulent weather for Indo-Pak relations."

He further said, "I think it was completely predictable. For the last year also we have been hearing that the military wants a change, they want to get rid of Nawaz Sharif and his party and they see Imran Khan as the most pliable potential."

He, however, admitted that Imran Khan would have to depend on other independent candidates and small parties, along with Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal which will follow the instructions from the military.

"Imran is the largest single party but without majority by himself. He'll depend on independents and small parties' support, almost certainly Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) - which will follow military instructions which means if he does things military considers out of line, support can be pulled," Tharoor added.

Tags: shashi tharoor, imran khan, pakistan general elections, indo-pak relations, nawaz sharif
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

2

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

3

Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

4

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

5

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham