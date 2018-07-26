Heavy rain hits Delhi, NCR; traffic affected, roads caves in at Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad, the newly constructed Raj Nagar Extension Elevated Road was heavily waterlogged due to the rains.

Motorists use headlights in broad daylight as visibility gets poor due to rains and clouds, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) since Wednesday night bringing respite from humidity. However, incessant rainfall left the city reeling from waterlogging at various parts.

According to reports, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am while the rainfall recorded by Palam observatory was 9.3 mm.

Heavy showers led to severe traffic jams during office hours in the city, especially those commuting from Noida to Delhi and vice versa got stuck in the slow movement of traffic.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "Traffic is affected at SDM office Pushta Road, Raja Ram Kohli Marg from Geeta Colony to Pushta Road, Suraj Kund to Prahlad Pur and Mayur Vihar Ph-II Subway, Slip Road due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid these stretches."

Ghaziabad also witnessed severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. The newly constructed Raj Nagar extension elevated road was heavily waterlogged due to the rains.

A road also caved in at Vasundhara following the continuous showers.

According to the latest weather update, more rainfall is expected in the national capital and adjoining areas.