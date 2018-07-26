The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 02:29 PM IST

India, All India

Heavy rain hits Delhi, NCR; traffic affected, roads caves in at Ghaziabad

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 12:42 pm IST

In Ghaziabad, the newly constructed Raj Nagar Extension Elevated Road was heavily waterlogged due to the rains.

Motorists use headlights in broad daylight as visibility gets poor due to rains and clouds, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Motorists use headlights in broad daylight as visibility gets poor due to rains and clouds, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) since Wednesday night bringing respite from humidity. However, incessant rainfall left the city reeling from waterlogging at various parts.

According to reports, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am while the rainfall recorded by Palam observatory was 9.3 mm.

Heavy showers led to severe traffic jams during office hours in the city, especially those commuting from Noida to Delhi and vice versa got stuck in the slow movement of traffic.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "Traffic is affected at SDM office Pushta Road, Raja Ram Kohli Marg from Geeta Colony to Pushta Road, Suraj Kund to Prahlad Pur and Mayur Vihar Ph-II Subway, Slip Road due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid these stretches."

 

 

Ghaziabad also witnessed severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. The newly constructed Raj Nagar extension elevated road was heavily waterlogged due to the rains.

 

 

A road also caved in at Vasundhara following the continuous showers.

 

 

According to the latest weather update, more rainfall is expected in the national capital and adjoining areas.

Tags: delhi rain, met department, waterlogging, noida, ghaziabad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

2

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

3

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

4

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

5

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham