Centre, AAP govt responsible for reported starvation deaths in Delhi: Cong MP

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the Centre and the Delhi government cannot 'wash their hands' of it.

'It is unfortunate that Delhi being the capital of one of the most powerful countries of the world, has had to see starvation deaths. It is absolutely unacceptable,' Hooda said. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday blamed the Centre and the Delhi government for the deaths of three girls here reportedly due to starvation and said they cannot "wash their hands" of the incident.

Three sisters were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area with the initial postmortem report hinting that it was a case of starvation, prompting the city government to order a magisterial probe into the matter.

"It is unfortunate that Delhi being the capital of one of the most powerful countries of the world, has had to see starvation deaths. It is absolutely unacceptable. Both the governments, the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the Modi government, are responsible," Hooda told reporters outside Parliament.

He said the Centre and the Delhi government cannot "wash their hands" of it. The girls, aged eight, four and two years, were taken to a hospital by their mother and a friend on Tuesday, and the hospital authorities informed police about their deaths.

