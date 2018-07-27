The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 11:08 PM IST

India, All India

CBI to probe Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data theft: Ravi Shankar Prasad

REUTERS
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 9:11 pm IST

It is suspected Cambridge Analytica may have been involved in illegally obtaining data of Indians which could be misused: Law minister.

The social network has promised to introduce reforms to its policies. Facebook was not immediately available for comment. (Photo: File/AP)
 The social network has promised to introduce reforms to its policies. Facebook was not immediately available for comment. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: The government has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe political consultancy Cambridge Analytica's misuse of Facebook user data, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told parliament on Thursday.

"It is suspected that Cambridge Analytica may have been involved in illegally obtaining data of Indians which could be misused," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Facebook has faced increased scrutiny in the United States and the European Union over how Cambridge Analytica obtained the personal data of 87 million Facebook users. The consultancy allegedly used the data to support US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

The social network has promised to introduce reforms to its policies. Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, Britain's information regulator slapped Facebook with a small but symbolic fine for breaches of data protection law in connection with the Cambridge Analytica data theft.

The telecom regulator has said that the existing framework for protection of personal data by companies and service providers is insufficient and recommended stricter rules to tackle data breaches following the scandal.

Facebook reported disappointing second-quarter results on Wednesday, saying its profit margins would plummet for several years due to the costs of improving privacy safeguards in the wake of the scandals.

Tags: facebook, cbi, cambridge analytica, facebook-cambridge analytica data theft
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

2

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

3

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

4

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

5

Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham