The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:50 AM IST

India, All India

CBI asks Antigua to provide details of Choksi whereabouts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 26, 2018, 4:44 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2018, 4:44 am IST

Choksi had taken citizenship of Antigua in November 2017, and oath of allegiance on January 15, according to local newspaper Antigua Observer.

Mehul Choksi
 Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: The CBI has approached authorities in Antigua for details on the whereabouts of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allegedly involved in the USD 2 billion scam in Punjab National Bank (PNB) and who has taken citizenship of the Caribbean country.

The CBI in its communication sent to the Antiguan authorities last evening cited diffusion notice issued by the Interpol against the fugitive businessman, who is Nirav Modi’s uncle and his alleged partner in crime, and sought details of his movement, landing and his present location, sources said.

If the CBI gets confirmation from Antigua about the presence of Choksi there, it can request the government of that country to extradite him without waiting for the issuance of Red Corner Notice by the Interpol, sources said. The agency had come to know from the External Affairs Ministry which had sent a communication from the Indian mission in the US suggesting that Choksi had travelled out of the US on an Antiguan passport, sources said.

Choksi had taken citizenship of Antigua in November 2017, and oath of allegiance on January 15, according to local newspaper Antigua Observer. “Holders of the Antigua and Barbuda passport enjoy visa free travel to approximately 132 countries, including the UK and the countries of the Schengen area,” the website of Citizenship by Investment unit of Antigua and Barbuda says.

Tags: mehul choksi, punjab national bank scam, antigua
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Social media blasts Bengaluru matrimony ad for being sexist, elitist

2

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

3

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

4

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

5

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham