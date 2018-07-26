BJP digital power faces acid test in Madhya Pradesh

Chouhan has so far undertaken more than 50 roadshows and a dozen public meetings during his yatra.

Bhopal: BJP, known for its digital power, was on Wednesday caught unaware when a Twitter account covering Jan Ashirvad Yatra, a 51-day poll campaign launched in Madhya Pradesh by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 14, was found evoking poor response.

IT cell of MP BJP has promptly come out with a clarification that the Twitter handler covering the event was not the official social media site of the party when it was found that the programme had attracted hardly 900 followers even eleven days after campaign was launched.

“The Twitter account showing poor response to the Jan Ashirvad Yatra is not a verified account of BJP. It might be run by an individual who has less followers” state IT cell chief of BJP Shivraj Singh Dhabi told this newspaper here.

According to him, sometimes, individuals or party workers who have negligible followings in their accounts in different social media networking sites cover the chief minister’s programme.

Hence, these accounts in social media networking sites may get poor response to the chief minister’s programmes which did not reflect the reality. “Rather, our accounts in Facebook and Twitter, opened in the name of BJP for MP, have been covering the Jan Ashirvad Yatra extensively and attracting huge followings.

The events in virtual world have been receiving around 2.5 lakh viewership every day. The videos showing the chief minister’s public meetings and road shows have also been viewed many times by the followers.

The campaign is a success in social media,” he said. Mr Chouhan has so far undertaken more than 50 roadshows and a dozen public meetings during his yatra.