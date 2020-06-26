Friday, Jun 26, 2020 | Last Update : 10:08 AM IST

94th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

491,170

18,185

Recovered

285,671

13,983

Deaths

15,308

401

Maharashtra147741774536931 Delhi73780447652428 Tamil Nadu7097739999911 Gujarat29578215061754 Uttar Pradesh2019313119611 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1564810190606 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana113644688230 Andhra Pradesh108844988136 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
  India   All India  26 Jun 2020  Indian Railways says no trains cancelled
India, All India

Indian Railways says no trains cancelled

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 26, 2020, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2020, 8:03 am IST

'There is no blanket order ruling out running of trains until August 12'

The Indian Railways clarified that refunds of trains cancelled prior to the coronavirus lockdown have now been effected. (DC Photo; Rajesh Jadhav)
 The Indian Railways clarified that refunds of trains cancelled prior to the coronavirus lockdown have now been effected. (DC Photo; Rajesh Jadhav)

New Delhi: After misleading reports appeared in the media that all trains up to August 12 have been cancelled, the Indian Railways rushed to clarify that it has done no such thing.

“There is no blanket order ruling out running of more trains till August 12,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

 

“We have only enabled refunds for trains that are not being operated and for which tickets were booked prior to the lockdown and up to April 14, 2020.

“No trains which are presently operational have been cancelled. The special trains will continue to run. As far as running of more trains are concerned, all will be informed and bookings will be done as and when a decision is taken about them.

The Railways is running 230 special trains at present and the normal full strength train services is yet to resume since the lockdown ended. 

Reports quoting the Railway Board on Thursday had said all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12. The decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, it said citing unnamed sources.

Tags: indian railways, coronavirust cancellations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

